Bull March, Micron Slump, Wells Cuts: CEO Daily for September 21, 2018

Something smells funny in the pathology labs at Memorial Sloan Kettering. As detailed in an investigation by the New York Times and ProPublica, there’s uproar at the prestigious cancer center over a new “artificial intelligence” venture that uses MSK’s troves of 25 million tissue samples.

The startup is called Paige.AI, and its mission is to train algorithms on decades of slides from the MSK path labs, so they can learn to detect malignant tumors from benign tumors. A noble mission, for sure, but the ownership has raised eyebrows: stakeholders include not only MSK itself, but the chairman of the pathology department, the head of an MSK research lab, and four board members.

A major part of the story here is the ethics of this structure: as a non-profit, MSK is not supposed to give insiders preferential treatment, including assets provided below market values. While it’s not clear that the rules were broken, it seems there was no independent valuation of the tissue archive that’s central to the deal here, and no competitive bidding. Pathologists are also irked that the company’s founders could get rich off the work they spent 60 years putting together. Once reporters started asking questions, the chairman of the pathology department said he would divest his stake.

But the other part of the story is one that echoes beyond MSK’s facilities. The center’s patients have apparently been expressing concern about the commercialization of their data. Those that have not consented to their tissue samples being used will see that information anonymized in the dataset, but even then, some of the pathologists are squeamish that it’s in there at all.

We’ve seen something similar play out before, over in the U.K. A couple years back, a National Health Service trust in London handed over the healthcare data of up to 1.6 million patients to DeepMind, a Google-owned AI company. In that case, the aim was to develop an app that could help detect kidney injuries. But, following an outcry, the British privacy watchdog ruled that the hospital had broken the law, largely because patients had no idea their data was being used in this way.

“The price of innovation does not need to be the erosion of fundamental privacy rights,” said the Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, at the time.

It’s true that machine-learning systems thrive on being fed as much data as possible, but there are careful balances to be struck—particularly since once the data is in there, it’s next to impossible to get out again. If people are to offer up their data, they need to be crystal clear on the implications and give proper consent.

Without wishing to sound like a broken record, the gains on offer here are ultimately contingent on people’s trust, and that’s a fragile thing.

