Here Are the Original TV Shows Apple Plans to Produce

Apple is hard at work on a new streaming TV service. And it has the shows to prove it.

Over the past couple of years, Apple has been quietly building a portfolio of programming that it hopes to bring to a streaming service at some point in the future. We don’t know much about that streaming service now, but we do know that Apple is working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood to develop programming.

But amid the whirlwind of news surrounding the service, some of those shows and series might have gotten lost. So here’s a roundup of the content Apple is reportedly working on to build its new TV service:

Defending Jacob

Captain America star Chris Evans is planning to star in and produce the new limited drama series Defending Jacob for Apple.The show is based on the 2012 William Landay novel called Defending Jacob and focuses on a father and lawyer whose son stabbed a classmate.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Team Up

Major Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have signed on to a two-season commitment for a new original series on Apple’s service. It’s expected to be a drama series focused on morning TV shows. Both Witherspoon and Aniston will star in the series, and Witherspoon will executive produce the show.

Are You Sleeping

Just a couple of months after the first show was announced, a report surfaced, saying Apple had teamed up with Reese Witherspoon on another show that would center on true crime podcasts like Serial, called Are You Sleeping. Witherspoon is expected to executive produce the show, which is being developed by and for Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer.

Amazing Stories

Apple has reportedly signed a deal with Steve Spielberg’s TV production company to reboot the director’s 1980s TV anthology series Amazing Stories. Not much is known about the project, but the original series is focused on sci-fi and horror.

Oprah Winfrey Programming

Apple this year signed a major deal with Oprah Winfrey to create a variety of original programs. In a statement at the time, Apple said that the shows will center on “her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

See

Actor Jason Momoa, who is best known for his roles on Game of Thrones and Aquaman, signed on with Apple this year to star in a sci-fi drama series called See. The show is written by Steven Knight and will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

M. Knight Shyamalan

If you’re an M. Knight Shyamalan fan, you might be happy to learn he’s developing a new psychological thriller series for Apple. Again, not much is known about the series, but he will executive produce the show.

Little Voices

Little Voices is a half-hour dramedy series executive produced by Sara Bareilles and J.J. Abrams. And Apple has ordered 10 episodes of the show so far. It centers on music in New York and finding yourself in your 20s.

Losing Earth

Apple has acquired the rights to a 30,000-word New York Times article called “Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change.” Not much is known about the pickup, but the Times says Apple plans to turn the feature into a series.

The Elephant Queen

Apple earlier this month acquired the rights to The Elephant Queen. The documentary follows the elephant Athena, who needs to keep her family alive after suffering a drought.

Sesame Workshop

Apple in June inked a deal with Sesame Workshop, the organization behind Sesame Street, to develop children’s programming for its service. Not much is known about the deal, but it will likely not include Sesame Street.