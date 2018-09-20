Supermarket Yogurt May Contain More Sugar Than You Think

That yogurt you had for breakfast might not be as healthy as you think.

A new study found that yogurts have deceptively high levels of sugar, with organic yogurts being some of the worst.

For the study, researchers took a look at more than 900 different yogurt brands being sold in the U.K. and found that only 9% of those being sold could be classified as being low in sugar. The worst offenders in the group were organic yogurts that contained an average of 13.1 grams of sugar per 100 grams.

Researchers warn that customers may think they’re making a healthy choice when choosing those organic yogurts, when in fact they’re making an unhealthy decision.

Yogurt sales are on the decline in the United States, because customers have started to gravitate toward more protein-filled foods with less sugar.