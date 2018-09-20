Stacey Abrams Georgia, Eventbrite IPO, Spotify Lawsuit: Broadsheet Sept. 20

• Stacey’s story. New research from Pew finds that despite the wave of female candidates this election cycle, the American public is still unconvinced that women some day will reach parity in elected office. Forty-eight percent of respondents to the Pew survey said men will continue to hold more high political offices in the future, compared to 52% who said, eventually, women will hold as many seats as men.

Who better to weigh in on that finding than one of this year’s buzziest names: Stacey Abrams.

In a new piece for Fortune, Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, explains why she’s so sure women “are closing in on equality” despite public skepticism.

“I stand as a witness to the capacity of women to carve opportunities out of hardship,” she writes, citing her own mother—who grew up in poverty but went on to be a librarian and then a United Methodist minister—as a primary example. “In her tenacity, I saw ambition and ingenuity laying down a road map I still follow,” Abrams writes.

Abrams, who will become the nation’s first black female governor if elected in November, also considers the underrepresentation of women in business, how with “numbing regularity” we’re reminded “how few women lead our biggest companies, and how we can practically fit the name of every CEO with melanin on a single Post-it.” There are blips of hope as women break glass ceilings at specific companies or become the first person of color to hold a certain office. Those feats are marked with great fanfare, Abrams writes, which shows us how far we still have to go. “The clever jujitsu of such moments is how we then celebrate these unicorns, forgetting that this is 2018 and long past time for ‘firsts,'” Abrams writes. “We can toast achievement, but we must continue to demand more, to demand parity. So let’s get it done.”

You can read Abrams’s entire Fortune essay here.