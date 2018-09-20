raceAhead: Seeking Diversity and Inclusion Experts

Are you a diversity and inclusion expert? Are you fluent in the language of belonging? Do you address all the pillars of inclusion in your work – including race and LGBTQ+? Do you make house calls? Then let’s get together on LinkedIn.

I get a lot of requests from raceAhead readers looking for experts to help them amplify their inclusion efforts within their organizations. The most recent came from an East Coast-based tech company; one employee, newly tasked with internal programming, is looking for help establishing a solid foundation for their relatively new employee resource groups.

It sounds like the start of something really good:

“A few months ago, one of our amazing salespeople decided to spearhead the creation of ERG groups similar to what she had at a previous company. I sit on the leadership team for LGBTQ+, I wanted to bring in someone in to do sensitivity training to the executive team who are very responsive and supportive of these efforts. Because Queer issues and identities are complex, I wanted to find someone or a group to come in and do a D&I 101, and eventually deep dive into certain areas that would be supported by all the ERGs.”

Is this you? Is it someone you know? Do you have other expertise in inclusion and belonging that you’d like the raceAhead community to know about? I’ve created a LinkedIn group specifically for us. Wave your flag! Tag in your favorites!

I field requests for referrals for a variety of needs like trainers, workshop leaders, panel moderators, keynote speakers, even researchers and survey creators.

But because D&I isn’t a linear path, many times people aren’t quite sure what they need, or what exists in the world. I hope this group will become a ready resource for someone looking for new ideas.

It would be particularly nice to get referrals from regional experts, too.

Thanks! And see you online.