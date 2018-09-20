Planned Parenthood's PAC Is Investing More Than $4 Million to Help Flip the House

Planned Parenthood is joining efforts to flip the House.

Planned Parenthood Votes, the super PAC arm of the pro-choice group, is investing more than $4 million into 24 House races ahead of the midterm elections in November.

In 15 of the races, the incumbent is a Republican; in nine, the races are open. But the organization will be giving particular attention to six races: California’s 25th and 48th districts, Illinois’ 6th district, Minnesota’s 2nd and 3rd districts, and New York’s 19th district.

All of these are rated “toss-ups,” according to the Cook Political Report. Planned Parenthood plans to run digital ads, send out mailers, and partake in door-to-door canvassing, focusing especially on the issue of women’s health and the Republican incumbent’s record on issues like the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood.

Pointing to the importance of health care to voters, Planned Parenthood intends to highlight what’s “on the line,” to ensure the House is flipped to a “pro-reproductive health majority.” This includes underlining Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and Republican candidates’ support for “defunding” Planned Parenthood and stripping protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The other races that Planned Parenthood will target include other districts in California, as well as in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington. This is Planned Parenthood Votes’ largest midterm investment ever in the House.