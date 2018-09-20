Oreo Is Celebrating Mickey Mouse's Birthday With Brand New Cookies

Mickey Mouse is getting the Oreo treatment for his upcoming birthday.

Oreo and Disney (dis) are planning to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday later this year with limited-edition birthday cake-flavored cookies, ABC’s Good Morning America is reporting. Images obtained by the morning news show, which is owned by Disney, display a white Oreo package with an old version of Mickey Mouse. The package is covered in confetti and points to the cake flavoring.

On top of the wafers, Oreo, which is manufactured in the U.S. by Mondelez International‘s (mdlz) Nabisco division, has drawn an image of Mickey Mouse, the number 90 to commemorate his age, and a party horn.

Mickey Mouse has long been one of the most iconic characters. Now, nine decades later, the character is still the centerpiece of Disney’s content and entertainment experiences and has found a way to be extremely popular among children of all generations, despite an ever-increasing roster of alternatives.

Not surprisingly, Disney will have major celebrations to commemorate Mickey Mouse’s birthday. In a blog post earlier this year, the company said that Mickey’s official birthday is November 18, the same day it released the film Steamboat Willie in 1928. Disney Parks will hold the “World’s Biggest Mouse Party” this year to celebrate his birthday.

The new Mickey Mouse Oreos will go on sale starting on September 24, according to GMA. The cookies will be available while supplies last.

Oreo did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the new product.