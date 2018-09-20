Kiss Plans 'End of the Road' Goodbye Tour

Kiss is once again calling it quits. But this time, the wildly popular rock band says it’s real.

On America’s Got Talent on Wednesday, Kiss announced on stage that it will hold its final “End of the Road” world tour to say goodbye to fans after 45 years on stage. On the show, the band said End of the Road would be its “last tour.” And whether you’re a fan or not, the band said, “this will be the show” to see. Rolling Stone earlier reported the move.

Kiss is joining a growing number of artists who have recently announced plans for one last tour. Both Elton John and Paul Simon have announced farewell tours. And at least so far, tickets at their shows have sold exceedingly well.

Indeed, launching a final tour has proven to be a financial boon for artists. And it could prove the same for Kiss.

But this isn’t the first time that Kiss has announced a final tour. In 2000, for instance, Kiss announced a final tour that included the band’s four original members—Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. In 2002, the band was back on the road, albeit without all four of its original members.

Still, End of the Road is set to kick off at some point in the future. So far, the Kiss website only lists the tour, but doesn’t say when we can actually expect it to kick off.