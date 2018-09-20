132,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

Cargill Meat Solutions has recalled more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef due to a possible E. coli contamination that has killed one person and sickened 17 others since Aug. 16, according to CBS News.

The company is recalling beef products made from the chuck portion of the cow, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement issued on Wednesday. The products were shipped to locations across the country.

The ground beef was produced and packaged on June 21, and affects a dozen different products, including 10-pound chubs of “Fire River Farms Classic Ground Beef 81/19 fine grind” and 10-pound chubs of “Certified Angus Beef Chuck Ground Beef 81/19 fine grind.” The full list of recalled products can be found here.

Cargill’s latest recall comes less than a month since the company recalled 25,288 pounds of ground beef products in August. That recall was also due to possible E. coli contamination, which can make people sick, causing diarrhea and vomiting.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS said in a statement. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”