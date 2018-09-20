Dow and S&P Hit Records as Yields Climb and Dollar Falls

U.S. stock benchmarks climbed to record highs Thursday as traders awaited the latest twists on global trade and digested Treasury yields that approached their highest level this year. The dollar slid.

The S&P 500 Index jumped at the open to a new peak, led by the technology and financial sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached a record high, with almost all 30 constituents flashing green. Most European and Asian shares gained after China was said to be planning to cut the average tariff rate it charges on imports from the majority of its trading partners as soon as next month.

“When we get days where there isn’t trade and tariffs escalation, which is in the news with us every day, market participants can focus more on fundamentals, and fundamental drivers continue to paint a pretty equity picture,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said by phone. “We’re striking a nice balance between good economic news and not becoming concerned yet about inflation.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed, trading well above 3 percent and approaching its high for the year. The greenback weakened after a report said the U.S. and Canada are unlikely to reach a deal on Nafta in Washington this week; jobless data was solid but did little to change the mood. The pound surged after August retail sales came in higher than expected.

Equity markets have so far remained resilient in the face of rising bond yields, suggesting investors are comfortable with the outlook for corporate earnings and global growth even as borrowing costs rise along with trade tensions. Ahead of the Fed meeting next week some other central banks topped the agenda on Thursday, with Norway’s policy makers raising interest rates for the first time in seven years as the SNB kept deposit rates unchanged. The European Central Bank’s Peter Praet speaks later in New York.

Elsewhere, emerging-market assets continued to rally off the lows seen earlier this month, with the rand leading developing-world currencies as the South African Reserve Bank held its key interest rate at a two-year low. Norway’s krone retreated as investors saw the central bank’s rate trajectory as dovish, while the Swiss franc strengthened.

West Texas crude dipped after U.S. President Donald Trump resumed his criticism of OPEC on Twitter.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.6 percent as of 10:15 a.m. New York time, to its highest on record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent, reaching a record high. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.7 percent. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.2 percent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.8 percent to the highest in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.4 percent to the lowest in eight weeks. The euro climbed 0.7 percent to $1.1757. The British pound rose 1 percent to $1.3275. The Japanese yen rose 0.1 percent to 112.15 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis points to 3.07 percent, the highest in more than four months. Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.48 percent. Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 1.597 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.1 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 percent to $71.05 a barrel. LME copper fell 0.7 percent to $6,078.50 a metric ton. Gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,207.92 an ounce.