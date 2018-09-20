Brainstorm Health: Biden Cancer Summit, Mistreating Obesity, AstraZeneca in China

Hello, readers! This is Sy.

Leaving you with a short one today—I’m traveling to D.C. for the Biden Cancer Summit, a project of the Biden Cancer Initiative, to moderate a panel on innovation in cancer care, drug development, and research.

The innovation panel will take place tomorrow at 12:50 PM EST, and I’ll have the pleasure of overseeing a discussion with some notable names in the medical, life sciences, and biopharmaceutical venture space: Renowned breast cancer oncologist Dr. Laura Esserman of UCSF, CRIPSP gene-editing wunderkind Dr. Feng Zhang, and New Enterprise Associates principal Bibhash Mukhopadhyay.

It should make for a fascinating and informative talk. If you care to follow along, the Biden Cancer Initiative will be live streaming the event on Friday. And even if you can’t (no hard feelings), I’ll report back on what I learned from my conversation with these leaders—and from the summit at large—here next week.

Read on for the day’s news.