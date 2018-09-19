President Trump may not have fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions yet, but recent comments suggest the deed might as well be as good as done.

In an interview with The Hill this week, Trump complained about Sessions, saying, “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad.”

While Trump’s displeasure with his attorney general goes back to Sessions’ March 2017 decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, Trump suggested in the interview that he is frustrated beyond that.

“I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this,” Trump said, referring to Russia. The president then seemed to suggest a feeling of personal betrayal, lamenting that Sessions “came to me.”

“He was the first Senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be Attorney General, and I didn’t see it,” Trump added.

Trump went on to criticize Sessions’ “poor” performance in the nominating process, as well as noting that Sessions “didn’t have to recuse himself.” Despite all this, Trump refused to share whether he intends to fire Sessions.

“We’ll see how it goes with Jeff. I’m very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed,” Trump concluded.