Suntory is Launching a Limited-Edition Hibiki Japanese Harmony Bottle for the Holidays

If you’ve started making that holiday wish list, Suntory just announced something you might want to add to the top of the list: a specially-designed limited-edition bottle of Hibiki Japanese Harmony honoring its 30th anniversary.

The bottle itself is inspired by a traditional kimono pattern and is embellished with the tabane-noshi, a Japanese symbol of celebration that has been added to precious gifts since ancient times.

“Since the brand was first established, Hibiki has been a representation of Japanese art and design,” said Takahiro Itoga, senior global brand director at Beam Suntory. “This specially-designed bottle honors that spirit, utilizing traditional Japanese symbols to create a design representing both celebration and shared happiness. The bottle in and of itself is a work of art.”

As for the whiskey inside, Suntory describes Hibiki Japanese Harmony as having a honey-like sweetness with hints of candied orange peel and white chocolate. The finish is subtle, with a hint of Japanese oak.

The bottle will be available in the United States for a suggested retail price of $100.

Japanese while has seen a significant rise in popularity in recent years leading to a shortage of Japanese whiskies in the market and a significant rise in the price of nicer whiskies from the country.