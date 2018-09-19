The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court Justice is now everyone’s business.

After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward as the individual who alleged Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school in the 1980s, individuals from Monica Lewinsky and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to former vice president Joe Biden have come out in her support.

Now, acclaimed singer and actor John Legend is chiming in. Legend is featured in a new digital ad produced by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., in which he calls the decision of who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice the “decision of a lifetime—your lifetime.”

The ad, which was created in partnership with other social justice organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign, and others, is called “A Lifetime Appointment.” In it, Legend highlights that Kavanaugh has “troubling views on the issues that matter most,” while noting that his “rushed confirmation process makes him unfit for a lifetime appointment.”

The ad features voices of other individuals, with the culminating message telling viewers to call their senators and vote no on Kavanaugh. “Remember they answer to you,” Legend adds.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative political campaign organization, is planning a $1.5 million TV ad buy that will feature a “longtime friend of Kavanaugh’s,” reports Politico.

A person told the news site that “we are not going to allow a last-minute smear campaign destroy a good and decent man who has an unblemished personal record.” The organization has reportedly already spent millions in support of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, including a $600,000 ad buy earlier in September for a 30-second ad that aired on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

The Washington Post puts the organization’s spending at $4.3 million on ads thus far, with at least $2.1 million of that figure devoted specifically to airing ads in Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Alabama. The organization is reportedly willing to spend upwards of $10 million in support of Kavanaugh.