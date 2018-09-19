U2's Bono Just Invested in a $58 Million Irish Whiskey Distillery

U2 frontman Bono has decided to get into the whiskey business. The musician is one of the named investors in a proposed whiskey distillery in Monasterevin, County Kildare, in Ireland.

The €50 million ($58.5 million) distillery, being developed by businessman and property investor Paddy McKillen, will restore a 200-year-old mill, which was previously owned by the Cassidy family, who used it to make whiskey from 1784 to 1921, the Irish Times reports.

Bono isn’t the only big name to announce they’re getting into the Irish whiskey business. MMA athlete Conor McGregor recently announced the launch of his own Irish whiskey, Proper No Twelve whiskey, which will be made at Bushmill’s distillery.

Spirits have become quite popular for celebrities in recent years, particularly following George Clooney’s sale of his tequila brand, Casamigos, to Diageo last year for $1 billion. The Backstreet Boys also recently announced plans to get into the tequila business.