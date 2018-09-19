Passengers Rank Las Vegas and Orlando Airports as the Best in the Country

Airports are never fun places to get in and out of, but travelers prefer Las Vegas’ McCarran International and Orlando International to all the other major hubs around the country, according to a new passenger satisfaction study from J.D. Power.

The two terminals tied in the survey, each earning a score of 781 out of 1,000, based on check-in, food, beverage and retail, accessibility, terminal facility, and baggage claim operations. Newark Liberty International came in dead last.

The upside for carriers is that all airports saw a rise in satisfaction, despite major construction projects going on at facilities in Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Those projects are far from finished, too.

“North America airports have been doing a tremendous job managing passenger volume, adding amenities, and keeping travelers moving despite some noteworthy challenges, but they will be put to the true test over the next few years,” said Michael Taylor, Travel Practice Lead at J.D. Power.

Part of what’s fueling the increased satisfaction, says J.D. Power, is improved communication from the airports and Transportation Safety Administration. And self-service baggage kiosks at check-in have made it much easier to check in for a flight.

Here’s who Power ranked as the nation’s top 10:

1) Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

1) Orlando International Airport

3) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

4) Denver International Airport

5) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

6) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

6) Houston George Bush International Airport

8) Minneapolis-Saint-Paul International Airport

9) Phoenix Sly Harbor International Airport

10) San Francisco International Airport