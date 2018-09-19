Anita Hill, Facebook Discrimination, Equity Gap: Broadsheet September 19

• Anita’s advice. Christine Blasey Ford, the professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago, has put in doubt her appearance at an extraordinary hearing on Monday at which the Senate Judiciary Committee was expected to hear from Ford and Kavanaugh about the alleged incident.

Ford is insisting that the FBI investigate her claims before she goes “on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident.” Republicans are indicating that they’ll go ahead with the hearing without her or deem it unnecessary if she’s a no-show.

There is one person, of course, who knows all too well the unique position Ford now finds herself in.

Anita Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment claims against Justice Clarence Thomas, advised Congress on how it should handle the Ford developments in a New York Times op-ed yesterday.

“There is no way to redo 1991, but there are ways to do better,” she said, suggesting rules the committee should follow so the shortcomings of Hill’s own questioning—which was explicit and personal in nature—don’t repeat themselves.

“Refrain from pitting the public interest in confronting sexual harassment against the need for a fair confirmation hearing.” The two, she says, “are entirely compatible.”

“Select a neutral investigative body with experience in sexual misconduct cases that will investigate the incident in question and present its findings to the committee.” Doing so will lead to “more reliable” outcomes that are less likely to be perceived as partisan.

“Do not rush these hearings.” Doing so would signal that sexual assault claims are unimportant and risk overlooking necessary facts.

“Finally, refer to Christine Blasey Ford by her name.” She is not simply “Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser,” Hill writes. “She deserves the respect of being addressed and treated as a whole person.”

Interestingly enough, Joe Biden, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee when Hill testified who’s been criticized for mishandling the hearing, also weighed in on the historical echoes of the Kavanaugh case.

“[F]or a woman to come forward in the glaring light of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time,” he said, adding, “but nobody fails to understand that this is like jumping into a cauldron.”

If the Monday hearing happens, Ford’s claims and character will be on trial whether or not she’s physically there. Decades after Hill was unjustly scorched, we’ll see if Congress can responsibly temper the heat.