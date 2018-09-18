Trade War, Auto Antitrust, Musk Suit: CEO Daily for September 18, 2018

Good morning.

Is AI really taking off in business? That’s the subject of a new MIT/BCG study. And the answer is “yes”… but only if you are talking about the roughly one-fifth of companies that the study characterizes as “pioneers”—or early adopters.

You can read the full study here. But two big takeaways:

First, the “pioneers” are more likely to use AI to create new revenue opportunities, rather than simply cut costs. That’s a welcome change from earlier waves of technology, which tended to focus on job-destroying efficiency. (A companion study found Chinese companies are doing the opposite–using AI more for cost cutting than revenue creation.)

Second, the “pioneers” are rapidly accelerating their applications of AI, moving from focused tests to enterprise-wide applications. Those who aren’t in the pioneer group are moving much more slowly. “There is a feedback effect,” says BCG’s Martin Reeves, one of the authors. “The more you know, the more you can do.” In short, the gap between the AI “haves” and “have-nots” is growing.

Reeves says the commitment of senior leadership—especially the CEO—helps explain both trends. “The majority of companies are just dabbling,” he told me. But leaders of the pioneers know that AI is “not something you delegate to the IT department…You have to be willing to reinvent your business.”

