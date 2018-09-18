Here's the Other Reason People Are Interested in Nintendo Today

Nintendo is trending today. And trust us, you don’t want to know why. Really.

But there is family-friendly Nintendo news that’s likely to be of interest to consumers as the holidays approach. The company has announced an extension of its partnership with Epic Games to roll out a Nintendo Switch/Fortnite bundle, which will hit stores this October.

The Fortnite “Double Helix” bundle will package the hottest gaming system on the market today with the hottest game. And, to further incentivize gamers, the bundle will include a number of “unique” weapons and outfits.

Buyers will also get 1,000 V-Bucks, the in-game currency of Fortnite, to buy anything from premium items (or new dance moves) to a Battle Pass subscription, which gives them access to even more outfits and special items.

The bundle, set for release on Oct. 5, costs $300, the same price as a standalone Switch. And retailers could offer further discounts as the holiday shopping season draws near.

Prior to this, PlayStation was the only console to offer a Fortnite-focused bundle. Sony has been increasingly falling out of favor with Fortnite fans, though, since the company refuses to allow cross-platform play in the game, meaning PS4 owners can only play against other PS4 owners, while those on Xbox, PC, and Switch can play against people on the other two systems.