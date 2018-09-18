McDonald's Changed Its Apple Pie to Be Less Sweet. Now Customers Are Turning Sour

McDonald’s apple pie is as iconic to its customers as, well, apple pie is American. So some people weren’t happy that the fast-food giant tweaked the recipe of the dessert menu item—and they took to social media to let the company know.
The new McDonald’s apple pie is another change to its menu to keep pace with changing tastes of American diners. McDonald’s has been working toward making its Happy Meals healthier, adding more fresh beef to its burgers, and removing artificial preservatives from its McNuggets.
“Our new freshly baked apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” Tiffany Briggs, a McDonald’s spokesperson, said on a blog post. “Likewise, our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love.”
So what’s not to love about the new apple pie? Plenty, according to some dissatisfied customers.
Some of the anger took on the tones of a popular uprising in the making.
Not all of the pie-related tweets were disapproving. Some indicated they preferred the new version.
Overall, the healthier menu changes have been a positive for McDonald’s. The company’s stock is up 67% in the past four years as it has shifted its menu to healthier options. It seems, though, that after eating more fresh beef in burgers and less preservatives in chicken bits, people still crave the sweet sugar rush that comes with a sinfully tasty bit of dessert.