Must Love Football: Marriott Seeks 'Courtyard NFL Global Correspondent' to Travel the World

Marriott will pay you to travel the world and watch NFL games.

The hotel chain and longtime NFL partner is hiring a “Courtyard NFL Global Correspondent” to attend NFL games in Minneapolis, Mexico City, London, and the Super Bowl in Atlanta. The tickets are free and all travel is covered, plus the correspondent will be paid $7,500 to cover stories on the sidelines.

The successful candidate will know a lot about the NFL, be comfortable in front of a camera, and be a “passionate and enthusiastic” storyteller.

Marriott (mar) and the NFL both need a bit of good PR right now. The hotel chain was mired in a public dispute over contract negotiations that set off a strike that stretched from coast to coast—and to Hawaii. On the NFL’s side, players are continuing to protest by kneeling during the national anthem, and the issue of the league’s handling of the protest have come back into focus amid Nike’s latest ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the protest.

Fans who want to vie for the job can submit a 60-second video explaining why they’d make a good correspondent before midnight on September 23rd.