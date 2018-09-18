Julia Louis-Dreyfus Among Over 200 High School Alumnae Supporting Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford

By Natasha Bach
9:51 AM EDT

Over 200 women who attended the same school as Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, including actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, have signed a letter in her support.

The letter, which was circulated Monday, expresses gratitude to Ford for “bravely stepping forward” and sharing her account. She discussed the incident publicly with The Washington Post for the first time on Sunday.

Louis-Dreyfus shared the letter on Twitter on Monday afternoon, writing, “I was class of ‘79 & signed this letter.”

The alumnae of Holton-Arms School wrote that they “believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story.” The letter further argues that “a thorough and independent investigation” is necessary before “Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court” can be voted upon.

The women added that Ford’s experience is “all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton,” noting that many of them are “survivors” themselves.

Both Kavanaugh and Ford have said they are willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. They are due to appear before the committee in a public hearing next Monday, September 24.

