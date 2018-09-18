Hillary Clinton, Beth Comstock, Soon-Yi: Broadsheet September 18

• Saying no to Steve. Today’s essay comes to us from Beth Comstock, former vice chair at GE, whose new book, Imagine It Forward: Courage, Creativity, and the Power of Change, hits shelves today. In this exclusive excerpt, Comstock describes getting a surprise recruiting call from none other than Apple co-founder Steve Jobs—and why she turned him down not once, but twice:

As NBC’s new head of digital, I’d been working with Apple to push more of our digital content to iTunes, and I got to know their team as the relationship grew. I met with Steve’s right-hand man, iTunes VP Eddy Cue and got to know Allison Johnson, their head of advertising. Eddy later approached me about working for him, as a general manager for iTunes.

When Steve called me to seal the job offer in November, it came so out of the blue that I couldn’t think of anything to say, except that anyone would be stupid to not consider such a great opportunity. I went to Cupertino as a next step, meeting with a number of people at Apple, culminating with Steve himself.

I was led into Steve’s stark-white conference room next to his office. Steve seemingly materialized out of nowhere in his black mock turtleneck and jeans. He was smaller in person than I expected. Our meeting lasted an hour. We talked a lot about GE’s ad campaigns, about our clean technology business strategy Ecomagination, and about NBC and digital content. He didn’t make any specific offers or mention a title other than iTunes management. I realized I was being felt out. It was all very Jedi.

A few days later, he left a message on my cell phone: “This is Steve Jobs. I just wanted to say how much we’d like to have you work for us at Apple. We’re about to make something really big happen. You haven’t seen anything yet. If you have any questions, I’m happy to talk to you directly.”

