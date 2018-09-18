Ferrari's Icona Is Its Most Powerful Road Car Ever

Ever dreamed of becoming a Formula 1 driver?

Ferrari is helping that dream come true—sort of. The Italian sports carmaker has debuted two new limited-edition, open-top racing-style road cars, a single-seater and a two-seater, dubbed the Icona.

The new Monza SP1 and SP2, as they are officially known, were unveiled at Ferrari’s Maranello factory in Italy on Tuesday. The car can reportedly reach 62 mph in under three seconds.

The car, which Ferrari has described as “probably the closest and purest driving experience to Formula 1,” is reportedly the most powerful Ferrari road car ever created, with an 810 horsepower engine.

Fewer than 500 of the cars will be built, and despite the hefty price tag (estimates put it at over $1 million), the entire run has been pre-sold.

The debut of the Icona came at the end of Ferrari’s first capital markets day since the passing of the company’s former CEO, Sergio Marchionne. Other announcements include a plan to launch a larger car—that is definitely not a SUV—called the Purosangue by 2022, at which time Ferrari plans for most of its cars to be hybrid. Ferrari intends to launch 15 new models between 2019 and 2020.

The introduction of these limited-edition models are part of new CEO Louis Camilleri’s five-year plan to increase volume and double its profits by 2022, as the Wall Street Journal reports.