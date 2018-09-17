Term Sheet -- Monday, September 17

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Go-Jek, the Indonesia-based ride-hailing company, plans to raise more cash from investors to fuel its ride-hailing battle with Grab in Southeast Asia. In recently raised $1.5 billion from investors including Tencent, Meituan, JD.com, Google, Allianz and Temasek. It was valued at roughly $5 billion.

Now, it’s planning to raise a further $2 billion, according to Bloomberg. It plans to use the capital to accelerate its overseas expansion. Of course, the funding comes on the heels of rival Grab’s $2 billion investment — $1 billion of which came from Toyota.

Capital is essential when it comes to winning the ride-hailing wars in Asia. In March, Uber agreed to merge with Grab after a costly fight for market share. But the fight is far from over. Ride-hailing services in Southeast Asia are expected to surge to $20.1 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025 from $5.1 billion in 2017.

THIS JUST IN: Speaking of capital, aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors just raised more than $1 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Lucid Motors is a Newark, Calif.-based electric vehicle manufacturer that does not currently have any cars on the market. Tesla stock dipped more than 2% in pre-market trading on the investment news. Before changing his plans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had claimed that PIF could help him take Tesla private.

A RECIPE FOR DISASTER? Last week, Blackstone acquired a 60% stake in Luminor, a bank operating in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, for $1 billion euros ($1.2 billion). This was one of the biggest private equity banking deals in the past decade. The Financial Times published a column that states the “widespread mixing of private equity with banking could be a recipe for disaster.”

The reasons? Both sectors are highly leveraged, which means that boosting one with the other could be problematic. From the FT story:

“If the financial crisis taught us anything, it is that spiralling levels of leverage are not a good idea. A decade since the crisis erupted, the continuing weakness of parts of Europe’s banking sector makes prudence even more well-advised. High volumes of non-performing loans continue to afflict several banking markets; economic growth remains subdued.”

A MEDIA BUY: Marc and Lynne Benioff announced yesterday they will acquire Time Magazine (a Fortune sister publication) for $190 million in cash. The title is currently owned by Meredith Corp., whose purchase of Time Inc. closed eight months ago. Meredith said it was close to selling Fortune, Time, and Sports Illustrated. We have yet to see if more billionaires scoop legacy publications (hi Bezos!) to become modern-day media barons.