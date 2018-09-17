Jim Beam's 'Repeal Batch' Offers a Taste of Post-Prohibition Bourbon

Jim Beam is going back to its roots with the launch of its newest bourbon, a non chill-filtered 86-proof whiskey called Repeal Batch inspired by what the Beam family produced in the 1930s following Prohibition.

“For the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day, we wanted to release a bourbon inspired by our heritage and dedicated to the hard work my great-grandfather put into rebuilding our family business after Prohibition,” said Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh generation master distiller. “Jim Beam Repeal Batch pays tribute to all the generations of Beams that came before me.”

The bourbon is similar to what the distillery sold after it reopened after being shut down for 13 years during Prohibition.

As for how it tastes, Beam says that the bourbon is aged four years, similar to its traditional offering, but is non-chill filtered, leading to a fuller mouthfeel and enhanced flavors of char and oak.

The 750 ml bottle will be available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide for $17.99.