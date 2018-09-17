How to Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday night. And there are plenty of places to watch the big show.

This year’s Emmy Awards, which will celebrate the finest achievements in television over the past year, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You’ll also be able to watch red carpet shows ahead of the big event, with E!’s show kicking off at 6 p.m. ET. This year’s Emmys red carpet on E! will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy.

But if it’s the awards you’re after, you can watch the show in more ways than just on a television.

If you’d prefer to watch it in the browser, head over to NBC’s page for a livestream of the event. You can also use the NBC app on an Android device or iPhone to watch the event live.

The same NBC app is available on a range of other devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Microsoft’s Xbox One, and Samsung televisions, among others. So, if you want to watch the show from your living room, it shouldn’t be too difficult.

If you don’t have the NBC app or you simply don’t like it, try downloading the Hulu app. From there, you can also stream the event live on your set-top box, mobile phone, or game console.