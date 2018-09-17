This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Good morning. I’d like to start the week with three items of recommended reading.

The first is this Wall Street Journal article about hopefulness among European tech investors and entrepreneurs that Europe finally is emerging as a launchpad for durable, independent startups. I like this topic so much that we did an entire breakfast panel on it at Brainstorm Tech this past summer. (Where, oh, where did the summer go, by the way? Am I the only one missing it badly?) For years, Europe has fostered good tech companies, but they typically got sold to Silicon Valley behemoths. Now Spotify and Adyen are leading a new crop of independents. The irony is that Europe is a mess. Brexit could be cataclysmic. Italy feels like the next Greece. Authoritarianism is on the rise for the first time in 90 years. And yet, there’s good news among entrepreneurs.

Next, I really enjoyed this New York Times article about the e-sports Overwatch League. Part of my fascination is that the whole thing baffles me. Sitting and watching someone else play videogames and feeling regional pride about it? Who knew? This is merely a $700 million, 20-year-old industry. But it feels like it’s picking up momentum quickly.

Finally, (also from the Journal) some advice from the world’s richest man, who said he never wanted that title. (In fact, Jeff Bezos once told me what now feels like a dad joke, that he wanted his legacy to be the “World’s Oldest Man.”) Among the keys to Bezos’s success: Get a lot of sleep. He says he likes to get up and read the paper with a cup of coffee (I do that!) and to not schedule meetings before 10:00 (me too, again, when possible!). I never know whether to admire rich and powerful people like Bezos for being disciplined about getting enough sleep or to resent them for having enough money and assistance to be able to get enough sleep. The whole thing makes me tired.

Have a good week.