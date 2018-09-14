raceAhead: Twitch Gets Its First Chief Diversity Officer

It was one episode that finally done did it. The showrunner knew that “Please, Baby, Please,” might make waves. It was intended to be a structural departure from the format of the show, in which Dre, the father played by Anthony Anderson, soothed his infant son with a bedtime story that mirrored world events. Barris planned to intersperse news footage (Charlottesville, NFL kneelers) with an animated character, a clear reference to the current president called the “The Shady King.” Three days before it was to air, the episode was shelved. It had been a long back and forth, including re-cuts and fraught meetings; even CEO Bob Iger got involved. While he never uses the word censorship, it was the end for Barris and his already tentative relationship with Disney. “I don’t know that I would have been as useful to them as they’d need me to be after that,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. The cast had stronger things to say.