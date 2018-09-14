Starbucks is offering a perk for its Starbucks Rewards members. Starting at 3 pm on Sept. 14, most cafes across the U.S. will offer buy-one-get-one-free espresso drinks until the of the day.

All espresso drinks, hot or iced, are included in the BOGO deal, as long as your second beverage is of equal or lesser value. Whether you crave a pumpkin spice latte or stick to a summery iced caramel macchiato, all drinks must be size grande (16 ounces) or larger.

If you’re not a Starbucks Rewards member, you can still take advantage of the “Happy Hour” deal by signing up online at Starbucks’s Happy Hour site. You’ll receive the offer via an email or in the Starbucks app.

While this Happy Hour deal focuses on espresso drinks—including cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, and macchiatos—other Friday promotions have been discounts on specific drinks, like the $3 grande frappucinos offered earlier in the summer.