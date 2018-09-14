Michael Bloomberg Is Reportedly Going to Run for President in 2020—as a Democrat

The already crowded ring of potential Democratic presidential candidates two years from now might be growing: Michael Bloomberg is reportedly gearing up for a run, according to a report from The Times of London.

“Mike Bloomberg told me he is going to run in 2020,” a source told The Times. “He has the money to see it through while other candidates knock themselves out.”

Bloomberg—who has a personal fortune of more than $50 billion—had previously considered running as an independent in 2008, 2012, and 2016, but ultimately decided against it, reportedly for fear of splitting the Democratic vote.

This is at least the third hint that Bloomberg is considering a run once again. In January, Bloomberg declined to rule out a run to MSNBC, saying, “I suppose I could, but I have no plans to run for president.” And in June, Bloomberg reportedly told attendees of a fundraiser that he was “revving up” for 2020.

Bloomberg first ran for mayor of New York as a Republican in 2001. He later left the party, becoming an Independent in 2007. Despite remaining an Independent, Bloomberg endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016. He since announced that he would be supporting Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections.