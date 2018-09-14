Lyft's Job Postings Are Up 27% As It Expands Into Scooter and Bike Rentals

As it expands into scooters and bikes, job postings at ride-hailing company Lyft have risen 27% since mid-summer, according to data tracking website Thinknum.

There are 97 more jobs available now at Lyft than in early July.

The openings coincide with the rollout of the company’s new scooter-share service, which is currently available in Denver and Santa Monica, Calif., and parallel plans to enter the bike-share market. On Sept. 10, Lyft had 40 technology and operations openings in its new bike and scooter division.

The company is growing in its core business as well. Job postings for global operations are up 15% from a little over two months ago and up 33% in engineering. Postings for finance, marketing, and recruiting role have also increased.

Most of the offered positions are at Lyft’s San Francisco headquarters, but there are also some in Palo Alto, Calif., New York, and Nashville.

Lyft’s shared bike and scooter program plays into the company’s goal to take 1 million cars off the road by the end of 2019. Joseph Okpaku, Lyft’s vice president of government relations, told TechCrunch that the bikes and scooters will help Lyft “bridge the first and last-mile gap.”

Uber, Lyft’s rival, is also looking to enter the bike and scooter market. It invested in electric scooter rental company Lime and plans to put Uber logos on the scooters and promote Lime in the Uber app. It also acquired bike-share company JUMP in the spring.