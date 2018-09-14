Here Are the Hottest Halloween Costumes of 2018

Flossing is gonna be huge this Halloween. (Calm down, dentists. Your dreams aren’t coming true.)

Fortnite, the video game that has captivated players and become the bane of professional baseball and hockey teams, looks set to dominate Halloween 2018. So, be prepared to hand out candy to all manner of Skull Troopers, Brite Bombers, and Bunny Brawlers.

Though Halloween is still well over a month away, Fortnite costumes are among the most popular searches for shoppers on eBay. The outfits are currently #2 on the site’s trend list after topping it Thursday. And interest is continuing to grow.

Over on Amazon, meanwhile, princesses, and T-Rexes are leading demand, so far. Among kids’ costumes, a Frozen-inspired dress and inflatable T-Rex costume are the two most popular items.

T-Rex costumes are just as popular for men and women, as they were in 2017, as well. (Lederhosen and Dirndl dresses are also popular among adults, but those tend to spike before Oktoberfest and typically see interest dwindle before Halloween.)

Halloween costumes are big business for both manufacturers and companies that license their characters. In 2017, Americans were spent an estimated $9.1 billion on the holiday. One study found that the average per person Halloween spending ranged from $169 to $183.