The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is under investigation to determine if he improperly used government vehicles, Politico is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating whether FEMA chief Brock Long used government vehicles during his trips between North Carolina and Washington, D.C., according to the report. One of the vehicles in question, a black Chevrolet Suburban, was involved in an accident, according to Politico’s sources. That accident, coupled with Long’s absence from work during six-hour drives between Washington and his home in Hickory, N.C., apparently prompted the investigation.

Government officials are often provided vehicles for use in their jobs. But using those vehicles for personal trips or other activities runs afoul of government misuse regulations. The activity can, in some circumstances, be enough to force government officials out.

Long seemed to have confirmed the investigation during a briefing on Thursday, saying that his office will “continue to fully cooperate with any investigation.” He added that he and his office will “own up to any mistakes and push forward and keep going.”

As the FEMA administrator, Long serves as the head of the U.S. disaster response. His office will play an integral role in the government’s response to Hurricane Florence, which is currently affecting the Carolinas.

FEMA did not respond to a Fortune request for comment on the investigation.