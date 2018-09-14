Cynthia Nixon, Michelle Obama, Stormy Daniels: Broadsheet September 14

• Who votes for women? In a well-timed bit of research (we New Yorkers were at the polls yesterday—more on the outcome below), polling firm Morning Consult asks: What makes an ideal candidate?

As you might expect, the answer varies dramatically by party affiliation. Democratic voters favor female candidates by a 19-point margin. Zero in on Democratic women, and that preference shoots up to a stunning 31 percentage points. (Democrats are also more likely to prefer candidates who are Native American, black or Hispanic over their white counterparts.)

Republicans, in contrast, are more likely to support a male candidate. Indeed, GOP women are four times as likely to prefer a male politician. (Republicans were more likely to favor white or Native American candidates over those of other races.)

The data is worth digging into, as it parses other interesting characteristics that appeal to various voters. For instance, independent voters tend to favor candidates who have a background in farming and nursing—who knew?

When it comes to the gender divide, Washington College professor Melissa Deckman tells Morning Consult that some of the GOP preference for men may be the result of a backlash over the media spotlight on women’s success in Democratic primaries.

Republican strategist Susan del Percio doesn’t speculate on the cause of the gender gap, but she does say that her party’s preference for white male candidates is likely to become a problem for the GOP in the future as the country becomes steadily more diverse.

Morning Consult