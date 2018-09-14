Bob Evans Farms Recalls Nearly 47,000 Pounds of Sausage

Bob Evans Farms is recalling some of its raw pork sausage products over possible contamination.

The company is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds of sausage links after determining that they may have pieces of “clear hard plastic” in them, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The agency said in a statement that Bob Evans Farms received consumer complaints about the plastic in its pork sausage products. So far, however, there have been no reports of “adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

“We want consumers to be able to trust that the food they eat is safe, especially when it has the Bob Evans name on it. That is why we take every consumer complaint very seriously,” Steve Bacon, vice-president of food safety and quality, said in a statement. “As soon as we received the three complaints about potential small plastic pieces in our Maple Sausage, we moved quickly to launch a thorough internal investigation and isolated the products to a single manufacturing run made on one day, August 1, 2018, at our Xenia, Ohio, plant. As a precaution, we issued a voluntary recall of our Maple Sausage Links and Brown Sugar & Honey Sausage Links products. We are confident that no other products were affected and there have been no injuries reported.

The safety of our consumers is of our utmost concern and we urge consumers that have recalled product to immediately throw it away or to return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns should also feel free to contact us directly at (800) 939-2338.”

In a statement, the USDA said that affected products have the establishment number “EST 6785” on them. It’s believed the products, listed below, were shipped to several states, including Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, N.C., Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The USDA said that if you have one of the products, you should throw them away or bring them back to the store at which you purchased them. If you’re concerned about an injury or illness after consuming them, the USDA said you should call a doctor.

Here’s the full list of affected products, including their use-by dates:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links. They have a use-by date of of October 16, 2018 or October 19, 2018.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled Bob Evans Brown Sugar & Honey. They have a use-by date of October 16, 2018.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled Fresh From Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links. They have a use-by date of September 6, 2018.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added. They have a use-by date of September 10, 2018.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled Schnucks Maple Recipe Breakfast Sausage. They don’t have a use-by date listed.

