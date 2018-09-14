Bezos Philanthropy, Goldman Team, Takeda Approval: CEO Daily for September 14, 2018

Good morning.

When will the next financial crisis hit? J.P Morgan Chase & Co. has placed its bet on 2020, but says it will likely be less painful than the last one. You can read more about the forecast here. And if you care about the war of words between J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and President Trump over who’s smartest, you can read it here. Trump’s bottom line: “I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!”

And since it is Friday, some feedback:

RW, who has first-hand experience in our political mess, pushed back on Katherine Gehl and Michael Porter’s call for open political primaries yesterday. “Could it make things worse?” I asked him. “I think it could,” he replied. “The real mess started when we began in the 1970s to diminish the influence of political party structures in favor of funding individual candidate campaigns and PACS. The suggestion that we should extend that process by moving even further away from organized political structures is foolish, in my opinion. You will end up with factions and corruption.”

And BW called Ray Dalio’s dire foreboding about the next few years an “excellent update” from someone “who has always been ahead of the curve.”

Separately, we’ve just added former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers to the line-up for the Fortune Global Forum in Toronto. He promises to offer compelling new analysis on the condition of the global economy. More on the Forum’s agenda here.

News below.