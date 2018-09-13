Term Sheet -- Thursday, September 13

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Venture capital firms have had a busy year.

In January, BoxGroup promoted Nimi Katragadda to partner. In May, Bain Capital hired Sarah Smith as a general partner. This summer, Andreessen Horowitz appointed three new general partners — Katie Haun, Connie Chan, and Angela Strange — in a matter of three months.

Now, early-stage venture firm Canaan Partners is continuing the trend. Canaan has added two principals — Laura Chau and Byron Ling — to its consumer tech team. Chau was promoted internally, while Ling joins the firm after three years as an investor at Primary Venture Partners. Canaan also recently promoted Rayfe Gaspar-Asaoka to principal with a focus on deep tech.

Unlike most venture firms, Canaan’s principals lead deals, write checks, and sit on boards.

Chau just completed her MBA from Stanford and has worked at Canaan since 2014 when she first joined as an analyst. Ling was an early employee at online shopping company Gilt Groupe in 2010, received his MBA from Wharton, and joined as an investor at Primary Venture Partners. At Primary, he invested in companies including CoEdition, Mirror, and Noken.

WEWORK GOES SHOPPING: Flush with cash, coworking startup WeWork just bought a Salt Lake City-based office management software startup called Teem for $100 million. Teem had raised approximately $21.5 million in venture funding from investors including Greycroft, GE Ventures, NGP Capital, and Zetta Venture Partners.

Why is a coworking startup buying a software company, you may ask? The answer is corporate clients, of course! Teem has more than 2,800 customers, including GE, Dropbox, and Airbnb. WeWork, which began targeting big corporations in 2016, continues to aggressively move into the enterprise space hoping to woo more large companies to its network. WeWork’s 1,000 enterprise clients — including GE and Microsoft — reportedly represent 25% of its total membership base.

Just take a look at WeWork’s last acquisition. The company acquired Conductor, a content marketing platform, in March. That purchase gave WeWork access to Conductor’s large customers, including Citibank, Jet.com, CVS, and Salesforce.

As Wired put it, the beauty of WeWork’s enterprise consulting business is that it has a variety of products and services (beyond just desk space) to sell. “Maybe you’re a Fortune 500 company with a corporate campus that you already own, and you have no desire to move your employees into a millennial-filled coworking space with go-get-em slogans and beer on tap. WeWork still has something to sell you.”

And that’s what matters — that WeWork can prove to you that it’s not just a real estate company masquerading as a tech company, as some have called it. No — you should think of it as “space-as-a service” data-driven tech behemoth. You’re not sold? Don’t worry, it has billions to spend to convince you of the latter.

OUT OF STEALTH: Applied Intuition, an autonomous driving simulation software developer, came out of stealth with $11.5 million in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Lux Capital, Floodgate, and John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

The two co-founders are Peter Ludwig & Qasar Younis (former YCombinator COO). To say VCs have high hopes for this company is an understatement. Andreessen, Floodgate, and Lux Capital all wrote blog posts calling it “the most impressive team in the world” and describing the startup as “laying the foundation for safety that ties the network of self-driving cars together.”

Here’s a good explanation on what exactly Applied Intuition does from a Bloomberg profile:

A self-driving simulator works like a video game. There’s an elaborate 3-D world, programmed with millions of different theoretical outcomes, run by tremendous computing horsepower. One plucky former Uber Technologies Inc. engineer, in fact, built a simulator for autonomous vehicles using the classic video game Grand Theft Auto. Applied Intuition’s set of software tools lets customers play out more than 100,000 different road scenarios. On Ludwig’s screen, a dashboard measured how each virtual intersection and obstacle affected the car’s speed, acceleration rate and something called “calculated longitudinal jerk,” a measure of how comfortable the ride would be for passengers.

Marc Andreessen said “the most under-hyped area of new technology right now is autonomous vehicles.” It’s certainly an area to watch. VC investment in the sector has boomed over the last five years, according to Pitchbook. VCs have reportedly invested $3.7 billion across 54 deals in the autonomous vehicle space so far in 2018.