If there was any takeaway in Apple’s big iPhone unveiling on Wednesday, it’s that buying an Apple handset is really expensive. But there might be a way next week for you to save a few bucks.

Sam’s Club is offering a $100 gift card to members who purchase an iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max next week. In a statement, a Sam’s Club spokesperson said that the deal will be available on iPhones purchase for all four major carrier networks: Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

However, in order to qualify, you’ll need to buy an iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max on an installment plan, which means you’ll need to pay for it monthly over a set period of time you define with your carrier.

Sam’s Club is pitching the offer, which only runs between September 21 and September 23, as a way to save some cash on the iPhone Xs line. But you’ll need to be a Sam’s Club member to take advantage of the offer. And since this isn’t a cashback deal, you’ll need to find something else in the store to buy with your $100 gift card before you can actually save a few bucks.

Still, any bit of savings might matter to iPhone Xs shoppers. The two new devices, which were also announced alongside the “cheaper” $749 iPhone XR, start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. And if you want to get the highest-end iPhone Xs Max, which comes with 512GB of storage, you can expect to pay $1,449.