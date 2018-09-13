Les Moonves, Jeff Fager, McDonald's Strike: Broadsheet September 13

• A different kind of harassment. One thing’s for sure: when Linda Bloodworth Thomason wrote this essay about Les Moonves, she came with guns a-blazing.

The TV writer behind Designing Women tells the story of her experience with the ex-CBS CEO in The Hollywood Reporter and, in short, she torches the guy.

She claims that after creating Designing Women—a bonafide hit for the network—she didn’t work again for seven years, despite having a five-pilot deal with CBS, as Moonves rejected show idea after show idea. She says he was never explicit in what he disliked about her or her pitches, but she guesses it might’ve been her “loud-mouthed” female characters, her championing of “the New South,” or her “admittedly aggressive, feminist agenda.”

“People asked me for years, ‘Where have you been? What happened to you?,’ she writes. “Les Moonves happened to me.”

She also points out that under Moonves’s leadership CBS has rolled out “highly profitable, male-dominated series,” arguing that he’s consigned women to “vaginal swabs in crime labs on CSI Amarillo.”

Her essay, I assure you, is worth reading in full.

It’s also reminiscent of the Huffington Post report that Moonves personally tried to ruin Janet Jackson’s career after her wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl. In Moonves’s view, Jackson wasn’t contrite enough about the incident so he blacklisted her music from Viacom-owned radio stations and other components of CBS’s sprawling media empire.

Both in both cases, Moonves is not accused of sexually harassing or assaulting either woman, but his professional mistreatment of them certainly has its place in the #MeToo conversation. That’s because, as Rebecca Traister argued in December, despite the salacious details of #MeToo stories that do involve sex, such abuse is not wholly about sex.

“What it’s really about is work,” she wrote for The Cut, “and women’s equality in the workplace, and more broadly, about the rot at the core of our power structures that makes it harder for women to do work because the whole thing is tipped toward men.”