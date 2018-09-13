When it rains, it pours. In addition to the big themes Adam noted about Apple’s annual iPhone unveiling, others noticed that the AirPower charging mat seems to have vamoosed, that customers of T-Mobile and AT&T got a win with the inclusion of new spectrum bands, and that there’s not really a great choice anymore for people who want a smaller iPhone.

Overcast. Speaking of things disappearing, Google is killing its email organizing app experiment known as Inbox. Many features debuted in the app have migrated to the main Gmail service. Google released the news in the middle of the Apple keynote, perhaps to avoid embarrassment. But more embarrassment was on the way anyway: the conservative site Breitbart leaked a video of folks at the search giant not exactly celebrating the election of President Donald Trump. “Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products,” the company said in response.

Whichever way the wind blows. Speaking of trying to bury bad news, Verizon also used the occasion of the iPhone event to confirm the widely rumored departure of Tim Armstrong. A former Googler who helped sell AOL to Verizon a few years ago, Armstrong was running the carrier’s digital advertising and content unit Oath. Now the unit will be run by former Alibaba-er (can I say that?) K. Guru Gowrappan. Meanwhile over at rival AT&T, CEO Randall Stephenson tried to make clear that the big advertising play he sees is not online and digital, but offline and (mostly) analog. Instead, he tells the Wall Street Journal, he wants to modernize the $70 billion TV ad market.

Nice kicks. Not a lot of startups can count supermodel Karlie Kloss, designer Don C, and DJ Steve Aoki among their investors, but then not many startups sell as many cool sneakers, watches, and handbags as StockX. The upstart retail resale platform said on Wednesday that it had raised $44 million of venture capital from a group including those cool kids plus GV, the former Google Ventures, and Battery Ventures.

Author of the orange jumpsuit. An Italian man who ran a business writing fake reviews on TripAdvisor for money was sentenced to nine months in prison. TripAdvisor said it had caught the man’s company, PromoSalento, posting more than 1,000 fake reviews for hundreds of hotels.

Out of our misery. When will Amazon end the suspense and finally announce the site for its HQ2? It could be today. CEO Jeff Bezos is in Washington, D.C.—one of the leading contenders—to make a speech. And members of Amazon’s board have reportedly traveled with him. But Amazon said Bezos will not make any HQ2-related announcements while on the trip, Geekwire reports. Pffft.