Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:45 PM EDT

Watch episode 20 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune explores why tech titans are sounding the alarm against Trump’s China tariffs, Time looks at what the U.S. has learned since last year’s devastating hurricane season, Money explains what you need to know about day trading, and Sports Illustrated discusses the NFL and its dilemma over players taking a knee during the national anthem. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

 

