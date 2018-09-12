Senator Susan Collins Says She Is Facing a Pressure Campaign on Kavanaugh Vote

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) has become the center of attention for activists in recent weeks, and not in a positive way.

Some liberal activists in Maine have raised over $1 million that they promise to donate to her Democratic challenger if she votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the pressure campaign hasn’t ended there.

According to recordings of calls to her office obtained by NBC News, the appeals for her to oppose Kavanaugh are getting abusive.

In one voicemail published by NBC, a caller said, “If you care at all about women’s choice, vote ‘no’ on Kavanaugh. Don’t be a dumb bitch. F*** you also.” In addition to the phone calls, Collins has reportedly been the recipient of shipments of wire hangers and faced countless rallies from activists on both sides outside of her office in Maine.

Collins, largely seen as a potential swing vote, has refused to share her views on Kavanaugh publicly. However, her office has been vocal in its opposition to the crowdfunding campaign against her, calling it an attempt at bribery.

“Bribery will not work on Senator Collins. Extortion will not work on Senator Collins,” Annie Clark, Collins’ spokeswoman said in a statement.

“And anybody who thinks these tactics would work on Senator Collins obviously doesn’t know her. Senator Collins will make up her mind based on the merits of the nomination. Threats or other attempts to bully her will not play a factor in her decision making whatsoever,” she said.

The Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is scheduled to be held the last week of September.