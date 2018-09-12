Hudson's Bay, Aston Martin, Zephyr Teachout: Broadsheet September 12

• Watch mom run. Have you seen the new campaign ad for Zephyr Teachout, a candidate for New York attorney general? You would probably remember if you had. The spot shows the eight-months pregnant candidate lying on an exam table, musing about the future while getting an ultrasound.

The ad is fascinating for a few reasons. To begin with, it illuminates a mini-trend within the larger surge of women running for office: the embrace of motherhood on the campaign trail. After a generation of female politicians who tended to shy away from even talking about their experiences as women, the tide has turned. In addition to Teachout, we’ve seen gubernatorial candidates Krish Vignarajah (Maryland) and Kelda Roys (Wisconsin) breast-feed their babies in ads.

There is, to be sure, an image-making piece of this. Far from feeling that they have to downplay or coverup their identities as moms—and the bodies that make that possible—these candidates are highlighting that aspect of themselves and clearly see it as something that will appeal to voters.

It would be easy to dismiss the Teachout ad as a stunt, but the kind of multitasking on display—campaigning while ultrasound-ing—is not far off from the reality some women this election cycle face. Recall, for instance, that The Broadsheet recently covered the change in FEC rules that allows candidates to use campaign funds to cover some aspects of childcare.

Ads with mothering on full display, yes, can warm the hearts of potential voters, but the spots by Vignarajah, Roys, and Teachout also give an over-due nod to the reality of parenthood; the time mothers spend time on essential tasks like breastfeeding and OBGYN visits. (I’d wager there’s not a working mom reading this who hasn’t multitasked her way through a few emails or some other work duty.) Why follow old rules that say women can care for babies, and women can work, but never the two shall meet? We all know that old concept of work-life balance got the boot decades ago.

They say all personal is political. I think we can now assume the reverse is true as well.

Washington Post