Brainstorm Health: The FDA's E-Cig Ultimatum, Apple Watch ECG, Cancer Around the Globe

Hello and happy hump day, readers. This is Sy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken steps over the past several years to ramp up crackdowns on tobacco use, particularly among young Americans. Now, the regulatory body is taking aim at one of the fastest-growing sectors in the nicotine and tobacco industries—e-cigarettes and vapes, the use of which the FDA says has become an “epidemic” among teens. And a number of popular products, including flavored smokes like JUUL and Blu—could potentially be yanked off shelves if their manufacturers don’t do more to clamp down on teenage use.

“We’re committed to the comprehensive approach to address addiction to nicotine that we announced last year. But at the same time, we see clear signs that youth use of electronic cigarettes has reached an epidemic proportion, and we must adjust certain aspects of our comprehensive strategy to stem this clear and present danger,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement Wednesday. “This starts with the actions we’re taking today to crack down on retail sales of e-cigarettes to minors.”

“Today, we asked five e-cigarette manufacturers to put forward plans to immediately and substantially reverse these trends, or face a potential decision by the FDA to reconsider extending the compliance dates for submission of premarket applications,” continued Gottlieb. Translation: these five e-cigarette developers, alongside other online liquid nicotine retailers, risk their right to sell at all if they don’t provide satisfactory plans to curb youth use of vaping products.

Last year, the FDA announced preliminary plans to cut the amount of nicotine in cigarettes in an effort to fight addiction.

Read on for the day’s news.