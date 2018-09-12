Apple Debuts the New iPhone XR at Event

Apple has showcased a new iPhone XR for shoppers looking for a variety of colors—and some savings on the sticker price.

The handset comes with in a variety of colors, including red, coral, and blue, and features the same notch you’d find in Apple’s new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It uses a 6.1-inch LCD display, called the Liquid Retina, and appears to have a slightly thicker bezel than the iPhone XS line, which comes with an OLED screen.

The iPhone XR doesn’t include 3D Touch, which displays contextual menus depending on what you’re tapping on. It does, however, come with Haptic Touch to give you access to different apps.

Although the iPhone XR is designed to be cheaper than the iPhone XS, it still comes with Apple’s Face ID facial scanner for accessing the handset’s software. It also runs on the A12 Bionic chip, the same processor you’d find in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

On the rear, instead of a dual-camera array, you’ll find a single 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. And if you’re looking for more battery life, it’ll come with an hour-and-a-half more battery life than what you’d find in the iPhone 8 Plus, according to Apple.

The iPhone XR was unveiled alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple also showcased the new Apple Watch Series 4 during its show.

Apple’s new iPhone XR will be available in six colors and have storage of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage. It’ll have a starting price of $749. The phone be available for pre-order on October 19 and hit store shelves on October 26.

Apple is keeping the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, which will start at $449 and $599, respectively.