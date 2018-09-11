• ‘Over the edge.’ The new sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Les Moonves and the CBS CEO’s resignation came as a one-two punch on Sunday, with his ouster announced just hours after Ronan Farrow’s latest New Yorker investigation went live.

As we come down from that flurry of news, it’s important to look back at a key detail of Farrow’s story: that CBS’s board knew in January of this year about a Los Angeles Police investigation into a claim by veteran TV exec Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb that Moonves had forced her perform oral sex on him in the 1980s, when the two worked together. Farrow reports that some members of CBS’s board were made aware of Golden-Gottlieb’s claims some nine months ago, yet they did nothing. Then the New Yorker published Farrow’s first story on Moonves’s alleged sexual misconduct in August—and again, they essentially did nothing. Yes, CBS initiated a third-party investigation into Moonves’s behavior, but he stayed on as chairman and CEO for months.

The board’s failure to act calls to mind research TheBoardlist and Qualtrics published in April that found that of directors polled in February and March—some four months after this iteration of the #MeToo movement launched in earnest—57% still hadn’t had a boardroom discussion about the phenomenon that was felling powerful male executives and prompting a social reckoning aimed at ending women’s mistreatment in the workplace. Interestingly enough, female directors cited reluctance among their male counterparts as a reason for not airing the issue in full.

Directors who think there is no consequence for overlooking the #MeToo movement may want to learn a lesson from CBS’s debacle.

Farrow told NPR on Monday that inaction by CBS’s board after the initial Moonves allegations came to light prompted more women to come forward:

“The perception on their part that this board, the board of directors of this company, was not holding this individual accountable even after serial allegations of sexual assault had emerged, was enough for many of them to push them over the edge.”

It is worth nothing then that in addition to ousting Moonves as chairman and CEO (he will—rather appallingly—stay on as an unpaid advisor), CBS is revamping its board, with its roster of female directors doubling from three to six.