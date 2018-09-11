South Carolina Shuts Down and Evacuates as Hurricane Florence Expands

Walmart stores in Charleston, S.C. shut down indefinitely at midnight last night. And anyone who hops onto the city’s interstate system starting today will have no choice but to evacuate.

It’s a scene that’s playing out all along the eastern seaboard as Hurricane Florence continues to churn towards the coast. The storm, as of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. EDT, has sustained maximum winds of 130 mph, keeping it as a Category 4, and is still expected to be a major hurricane when it hits land.

Florence continues to gather strength and expand its reach. The storm is in the process of undergoing what’s called an eyewall replacement cycle, which is breaking down the old eyewall and creating a new one. This, say experts, will broaden the storm’s wind field.

The storm is moving to west northwest at 15 mph. Hurricane watches and storm surge watches have been issued from Edisto Beach, S.C. (just south of Charleston) to the North Carolina-Virginia border. Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles from Florence’s eye and tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles.

“Re-strengthening is forecast to occur during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night,” said the National Hurricane Center in its latest update.

The latest NOAA model for the storm adds a new layer of concern for people in the Carolinas, where Florence seems likely to hit at this point. That prediction shows Florence stalling out and looping over or near the North Carolina coastline, which would bring tremendous amounts of rain and potential flooding.

NOAA new weather model FV3-GFS is showing consistent good performance with Hurricane #Florence … Unfortunately, it agrees w/other models & NHC that #Florence will stall out & loop over/near NC coastline dumping enormous rainfall amounts. Still Category 4 intensity expected. pic.twitter.com/TdiOH2Pj81 — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 11, 2018

Here's a look at the 7-day Quantitative Precipitation Forecast.

Major inland flooding will be likely along the coast into the weekend.These amounts could and likely will still change as the track changes. #Florence #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qEVfWFJHQU — K.C. Sherman (@KCShermanWx) September 11, 2018

ICYMI: My AM @WeatherdotUS blog update can be found https://t.co/xOBdzX9EXm. Talks about what an "Eyewall Replacement Cycle" is and how it will impact #NCwx/#SCwx down the line. Also includes discussion of impacts. Remember, official info: https://t.co/2ceUnbamPE #Florence #VAwx pic.twitter.com/MXHQE9RYfd — Jack Sillin | weather.us (@JackSillin) September 11, 2018

CLOSED: The Wal-Mart on Bees Ferry in West Ashley has blocked all its doors. An officer told me the store closed last night at midnight. #chsnews #Florence pic.twitter.com/w3OKlCuXiL — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) September 11, 2018

The National Hurricane Center will issue its next update on the storm at 11 a.m. EDT.