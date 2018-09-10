See Canada PM Justin Trudeau Speak at Fortune's CEO Dinner in Toronto

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau joined an intimate Fortune dinner in Toronto on Monday night for a robust discussion with CEOs, industry leaders, and influencers.

The subject? The roles and responsibilities of technology makers and content creators in the so-called Attention Economy, the term used to describe our current environment, in which technologies (and business models) fiercely compete for our scarce attention.

Before the discussion began, Trudeau offered prepared remarks. Watch the video to see them.