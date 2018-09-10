The state of Maryland is the latest to declare a state of emergency, as Hurricane Florence—now a category 4 storm—continues on a path up the United States East Coast. The states of Virginia and South Carolina have issued evacuation orders as well, with South Carolina’s entire coast—including the popular vacation destination Hilton Head—as part of the area being urged to evacuate immediately, along with Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Hurricane Florence is the most powerful storm on track to hit the U.S. mainland so far in 2018, according to Reuters. The hurricane is on a path to make landfall in the Carolinas by Thursday, September 13. In addition to 130 mile per hour winds, the area is expected to be hit with severe flooding as the storm comes ashore from the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina have also declared a state of emergency. The states have also already warned residents and visitors to evacuate or take shelter immediately.

Hurricane Florence was a tropical storm until Sunday, September 9, when the storm strengthened as it approached the Atlantic Coast.

Florence isn’t the only storm brewing off the coast of the U.S. In the Pacific, Hurricane Olivia may weaken to a tropical storm as it continues toward Hawaii. Farther west, Typhoon Mangkhut pummeled the U.S. territory of Guam on Monday.